Hoodwink is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of (Spritzer x Cookies n Cream) x Zawtlatti. This plant produces a potent palate of fermented, funky fruit, with buds coated in a thick trichome frost. Hoodwink isn’t a trickster—it’s an easy, high-yielding strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hoodwink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.