Spritzer

HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Spritzer effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

6 people reported 34 effects
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

