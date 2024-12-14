stock photo similar to Hoof
Hoof
Hoof is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nom Nom and Thug Pug. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hoof is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by High Garden, the average price of Hoof typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hoof’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hoof, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
