Hybrid

Hoof

  • Hoof effects are mostly calming.

Hoof is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nom Nom and Thug Pug. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hoof is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by High Garden, the average price of Hoof typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hoof’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hoof, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Hoof strain effects

Feelings

Hungry

Relaxed

Hoof strain reviews1

Yesterday
Taste like gg4 at first then end exhale reminds me of a cookies taste, stone is very heavy more relaxing and quiet just enjoying the high type of strain very good for a chill day at the house or watching a move lol
