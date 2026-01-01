Hot Mesa OG is an indica-leaning hybrid from CannaRoots Seeds that blends classic OG character with modern resin-rich genetics. Built from a powerful lineage, this cultivar delivers bold flavor, strong structure, and a well-balanced experience.

The aroma leads with earthy kush and pine, layered with fuel-forward notes and a subtle chemical funk that OG lovers will instantly recognize. The flavor follows through with a smooth, gassy inhale and a lingering herbal finish. Effects settle in with a calm cerebral lift, bringing a clear, steady mood boost before transitioning into deep body relaxation. While soothing and grounding, Hot Mesa OG typically avoids heavy couch-lock, making it a great choice for evening unwinding or laid-back social settings. Expect a flavorful, potent experience that honors classic OG roots while delivering modern intensity.

