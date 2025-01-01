HP 1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 1 and 88G13HP. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. HP 1 offers a unique and balanced experience, blending the uplifting effects of sativa with the relaxation of indica, making it suitable for various occasions. HP 1 boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 15-20%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its well-rounded effects start with a cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and enhances creativity. Users often report feeling relaxed, yet mentally active, making HP 1 a versatile choice for both day and evening use. Leafly customers have described HP 1 effects as inducing feelings of happiness, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose HP 1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain management. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, HP 1 features flavors that encompass earthy, sweet, and fruity notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and enhances its aroma profile. The average price of HP 1 typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts. Experience the harmonious blend of sativa and indica effects with HP 1 and share your thoughts by leaving a strain review if you've had the opportunity to try it.







