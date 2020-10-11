I Bought This Strain after Seeing What The Genetics Were and wasn't Gonna Pass Up On this 1 after seeing em..I Bought @ Sunnyside Dispensary in F.R. MA & Grown &Cultivated By CRESCO... After Cracking Open the Bottle The Aromas Of Creamy Smooth vanilla Berry And Some Sourish Citrus Undertones To The Smell...The BUDS Were Nice Squat,Solid Not To Dense And Were Neon Green With Dark Hues Of Purple On the Leaves With Orange Hairs and Covered in Trichomes...I suggest Using A Metal Grinder For The Break-up Part For This One Here... Sticky as All Hell...I Had Trouble Packing My Bowl Cuz The Bud Was just Sticking On my Caked Up Fingers..This Strain Isn't For Newbies At All...The Taste Is What U Describe As Dessert Tasting With Smooth Creamy Vanilla Berry,With Hint Of Mallow Kush...This Isn't A Lock-Down Type Of High.. to me at least..It's More of a Serious Euphoria and UpBeat Feel Good Type Of High,,This Is if Ur Not Overdoing It with Going Overboard with Smoking Too Much...Cuz Smoking enuff will sedate u and Make U Numb All Over And Make U Feel Like Times Just Dragging...This Strain Worked Wonders for My Severe Spinal Pain and PTSD Anxiety and Depression...If Ur Looking For A Tasty Strain that is A Feel Good Hybrid I Highly Recommend Humble Pie