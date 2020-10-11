Humble Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Humble Pie.
Humble Pie strain effects
Humble Pie strain flavors
Humble Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with PTSD
D........4
October 11, 2020
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I Bought This Strain after Seeing What The Genetics Were and wasn't Gonna Pass Up On this 1 after seeing em..I Bought @ Sunnyside Dispensary in F.R. MA & Grown &Cultivated By CRESCO... After Cracking Open the Bottle The Aromas Of Creamy Smooth vanilla Berry And Some Sourish Citrus Undertones To The Smell...The BUDS Were Nice Squat,Solid Not To Dense And Were Neon Green With Dark Hues Of Purple On the Leaves With Orange Hairs and Covered in Trichomes...I suggest Using A Metal Grinder For The Break-up Part For This One Here... Sticky as All Hell...I Had Trouble Packing My Bowl Cuz The Bud Was just Sticking On my Caked Up Fingers..This Strain Isn't For Newbies At All...The Taste Is What U Describe As Dessert Tasting With Smooth Creamy Vanilla Berry,With Hint Of Mallow Kush...This Isn't A Lock-Down Type Of High.. to me at least..It's More of a Serious Euphoria and UpBeat Feel Good Type Of High,,This Is if Ur Not Overdoing It with Going Overboard with Smoking Too Much...Cuz Smoking enuff will sedate u and Make U Numb All Over And Make U Feel Like Times Just Dragging...This Strain Worked Wonders for My Severe Spinal Pain and PTSD Anxiety and Depression...If Ur Looking For A Tasty Strain that is A Feel Good Hybrid I Highly Recommend Humble Pie
z........e
March 12, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Great strain perfect hybrid. Went hiking and also smoked it relaxing at home. Good for anything
s........e
March 30, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Great taste, not too much of a body high for a indica. Overall good strain for daily smoking!
m........1
January 14, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I got a cut of this strain from Sanctuary Meds Dispensary and all i can say is "WOW" This stuff feels Alot stronger than 19% thc!! The 1st hit i took i could feel it through my whole body!! And the taste was very Fruity almost Sweet and Sour on the palate. This stuff is a Fantastic Indica, I will definetly buy again!!
l........7
July 6, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I saw the genetics of this and had to try it seeing as i love Grandaddy Purp and OG Kush as well as Durban Poison. Cresco has it for sale in Fairhaven, MA at Bask and it is amazing. Beautiful looking nugs, nice and solid with dark green and purple, all while covered in a frosty layer of trichomes. Tastes delicious, sweet and spicy with a fruity hint. The high comes on immediately and you feel it right in the head as it works its way down your entire body. Definitely can leave you locked to the couch if you overdo it. Good strain for insomnia as well as depression. One of my new favorites to be honest. I went to the dispensary mostly for the Purple Trainwreck and Tikun Olam Eran Almog I saw on menu and grabbed Humble Pie out of curiosity and instantly fell in love.
q........8
May 25, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I found this strain at a great price, I didn’t think I would love it because I usually go for higher THC levels. I was pleasantly surprised on this strains strength. It was advertised as Indica on Leafly but said Hybrid on the bag. Either way it made me feel relaxed, calm, less stressed, body buzz, but still able to do something creative. First review because it deserved it. Definitely give it a try with an open mind if you can, repeat until you feel a little better.
J........o
April 1, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
It’s just such a chill, mellow high. I love it. I’m prone to anxiety with weed now but I get no anxiety with this. Feels like a blanket, but a light summer one that you can still get up and do things with your day. One of my faves
a........7
April 27, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Was contemplating buying this strain with the lack of reviews… I’ll tell you this is the best strain I’ve ever smoked. It is extremely potent so use carefully