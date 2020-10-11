stock photo similar to Humble Pie
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Humble Pie
Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie and Grandpa's Breath. Humble Pie has a delicious taste - combining flavors that are sweet with berries and sour with citrus. Humble Pie provides a euhporic and uplifting experience that eventually lulls you into a state of calm and relaxation. Humble Pie is the perfect strain for relaxing after a long and stressful day. Medical marijuana patients choose Humble Pie for conditions like muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with PTSD
Humble Pie strain reviews14
