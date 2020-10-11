stock photo similar to Humble Pie
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Humble Pie

Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie and Grandpa's Breath. Humble Pie has a delicious taste - combining flavors that are sweet with berries and sour with citrus. Humble Pie provides a euhporic and uplifting experience that eventually lulls you into a state of calm and relaxation. Humble Pie is the perfect strain for relaxing after a long and stressful day. Medical marijuana patients choose Humble Pie for conditions like muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.

Humble Pie strain effects

Reported by 14 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Humble Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    42% of people say it helps with Depression
  • PTSD
    28% of people say it helps with PTSD
Humble Pie strain reviews14

October 11, 2020
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I Bought This Strain after Seeing What The Genetics Were and wasn't Gonna Pass Up On this 1 after seeing em..I Bought @ Sunnyside Dispensary in F.R. MA & Grown &Cultivated By CRESCO... After Cracking Open the Bottle The Aromas Of Creamy Smooth vanilla Berry And Some Sourish Citrus Undertones To The Smell...The BUDS Were Nice Squat,Solid Not To Dense And Were Neon Green With Dark Hues Of Purple On the Leaves With Orange Hairs and Covered in Trichomes...I suggest Using A Metal Grinder For The Break-up Part For This One Here... Sticky as All Hell...I Had Trouble Packing My Bowl Cuz The Bud Was just Sticking On my Caked Up Fingers..This Strain Isn't For Newbies At All...The Taste Is What U Describe As Dessert Tasting With Smooth Creamy Vanilla Berry,With Hint Of Mallow Kush...This Isn't A Lock-Down Type Of High.. to me at least..It's More of a Serious Euphoria and UpBeat Feel Good Type Of High,,This Is if Ur Not Overdoing It with Going Overboard with Smoking Too Much...Cuz Smoking enuff will sedate u and Make U Numb All Over And Make U Feel Like Times Just Dragging...This Strain Worked Wonders for My Severe Spinal Pain and PTSD Anxiety and Depression...If Ur Looking For A Tasty Strain that is A Feel Good Hybrid I Highly Recommend Humble Pie
18 people found this helpful
March 12, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Great strain perfect hybrid. Went hiking and also smoked it relaxing at home. Good for anything
12 people found this helpful
March 30, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Great taste, not too much of a body high for a indica. Overall good strain for daily smoking!
9 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight