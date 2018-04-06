Humboldt Hawaiian is a 50/50 hybrid strain by Calyx Garden that crosses Purple Champagne and Platinum GSC. Emitting an enticing fragrance of tropical earth and berry kombucha, Humboldt Hawaiian’s terpene profile is as loud as it is unique. This strain offers a happy, euphoric mental state that is accompanied by appetite stimulation and pain relief. Enjoy this uplifting hybrid as a means to curb depression while dimming stress and pain.