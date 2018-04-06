ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Humboldt Hawaiian is a 50/50 hybrid strain by Calyx Garden that crosses Purple Champagne and Platinum GSC. Emitting an enticing fragrance of tropical earth and berry kombucha, Humboldt Hawaiian’s terpene profile is as loud as it is unique. This strain offers a happy, euphoric mental state that is accompanied by appetite stimulation and pain relief. Enjoy this uplifting hybrid as a means to curb depression while dimming stress and pain.

Avatar for CatalinaBreeze
Member since 2018
Intoxicating fresh aroma that is sweet and piney with berry overtones. Smooth inhale. The high is hazy with a "sunken place" type feeling, but calm and relaxing. Good stuff.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Omartir1228
Member since 2018
Very fresh smell, hits very smooth and really uplifts the mind !
ArousedHappy
Purple Champagne
Platinum GSC
