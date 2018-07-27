ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Humdinger OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Humdinger OG.

Avatar for GVich1
Member since 2019
Easily the best strain I’ve ever smoked. Moved out to Colorado, and this just happened to be the first strain I smoked. I don’t want to say it ruined other strains for me, but that first J of Humdinger set the standard EXTREMELY high. I heard sounds that I’ve never heard before but have seemingly al...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for garneroutlaw
Member since 2016
Fantastic smoke. This is one of the best strains I've smoked, and I've smoked two to three dozen. This is the baseline IMHO for other cannabis strains. Powerful psychedelic trance state like what Master Kush does. Narcotic-like stone like Afghani, but less body and more cerebral - no tiredness. Did ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
