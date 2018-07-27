Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Easily the best strain I’ve ever smoked. Moved out to Colorado, and this just happened to be the first strain I smoked. I don’t want to say it ruined other strains for me, but that first J of Humdinger set the standard EXTREMELY high. I heard sounds that I’ve never heard before but have seemingly al...
Fantastic smoke. This is one of the best strains I've smoked, and I've smoked two to three dozen. This is the baseline IMHO for other cannabis strains. Powerful psychedelic trance state like what Master Kush does. Narcotic-like stone like Afghani, but less body and more cerebral - no tiredness. Did ...