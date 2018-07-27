ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Humdinger OG is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Chuckles OG with Sour Bubble. With full-body effects, this OG is noted for its ability to help you relax without immediately putting you to sleep. The flavors come in as lime, but then turn into a rich coffee-like flavor that lingers after each exhale. You can expect buds to be bright neon green with peach-colored hairs and blanketed in trichomes.

Avatar for garneroutlaw
Member since 2016
Fantastic smoke. This is one of the best strains I've smoked, and I've smoked two to three dozen. This is the baseline IMHO for other cannabis strains. Powerful psychedelic trance state like what Master Kush does. Narcotic-like stone like Afghani, but less body and more cerebral - no tiredness. Did ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for GVich1
Member since 2019
Easily the best strain I’ve ever smoked. Moved out to Colorado, and this just happened to be the first strain I smoked. I don’t want to say it ruined other strains for me, but that first J of Humdinger set the standard EXTREMELY high. I heard sounds that I’ve never heard before but have seemingly al...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Sour Bubble
