Hyper Crush is a vibrant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix, created from the flavorful pairing of Super Buff Cherry × Tropicanna Cookies. This strain delivers a bold terpene profile that blends bright citrus and tropical fruit notes with sweet cherry undertones and subtle creamy spice. The aroma is loud and fruity with a tangy citrus punch, while the flavor follows through with sweet cherry candy, orange zest, and light cookie-like sweetness on the finish. The high typically begins with an uplifting buzz that boosts mood, energy, and creativity before gradually settling into a smooth, relaxing body calm that remains balanced and functional. With its lively terpene profile and well-rounded effects, Hyper Crush is a great choice for social sessions, creative activities, or a flavorful daytime smoke. If you’ve tried Hyper Crush, leave a review and let others know what you think!