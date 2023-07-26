Hypothermia reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hypothermia.
Hypothermia strain effects
Hypothermia strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 55% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Inflammation
a........8
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
HYPOTHERMIA IS THE MOST UNDER-RATED STRAIN!!! 👌🏼💯💯🔥🔥 I love Hypothermia!!💚 The effect it gives you are like no there! Anything from calm n relaxed to feeling tingly and a numbing sensation down your body almost like if u applied icy/hot gel!! Definitely great for pain management and relaxing after a long day at work!! 😌👌🏼💯
r........a
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on Hypothermia. Now this is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really enjoyed. The buds were a dark green and purple with faint orange hairs and a fine coating of white hairs. A really striking appearance. They had a diesel smell with some citrus undertones mixed in. The buds I smoked were 26.62% and they had a nice earthy taste that had citrus and pepper undertones. Very tasty. The high was very enjoyable, relaxing and euphoric. It helped with my pain and stress as well. I'm sure I would get again if I had the chance and would definitely recommend this one.
s........p
February 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is the strain you don’t tell anyone about. 😂 My father husband and I absolutely adore this strain. It was a beautiful bud and had almost a bluish tint to it with a sweet hint of blueberry smell to it. It has been at one of the dispensary chains we go to for the past five months and I’m always driving to their different locations grabbing more!
D........o
March 23, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Wasn’t sure about this strain. Just wanted to wind down and chill. Smoke every night before bed and I will say this strain was far from disappointing! Definitely a strain I would buy again!
j........r
July 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
It's an Indica according to to GGG the creater/cultivators/dispensary. Technically it's an Indica Dominant hybrid. That probably helps with Happiness & the weird paranoia that I was getting about skunks spraying me &/or my dog.
m........3
October 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Amazing strain!!! Got half an ounce and my only regret is not getting more!!! My anxiety vanishes and leaves a great, giggly type feeling. Save your pennies and do yourself a favor and try this AMAZING strain!!
C........7
January 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This is the best strain I've tried in a while. I'm a seasoned dabber and it hits me hard. It's the only strain that has taken my mind off the Gaza genocide for a few minutes. I'm moody so others may not feel the same way with this strain. I appreciate your reviews so I thought I'd try to pass it on :) I'll post and update. Enjoy!
A........e
January 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Where did this come from? I am absolutely shocked by the beauty of these buds and their ability to seize up a grinder, in one tiny twist, forever. I love this strain. Keep it quiet 😂