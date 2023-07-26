Hypothermia
Hypothermia is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow, AK-47, and Blueberry. This strain is a strong and pungent hybrid that has a herbal and earthy aroma with notes of citrus and pine. Hypothermia is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hypothermia effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hypothermia when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Brothers In Farms, Hypothermia features flavors like earthy, citrus, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or caryophyllene based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Hypothermia typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while easing your pain and anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hypothermia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hypothermia strain effects
Hypothermia strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 55% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Inflammation
