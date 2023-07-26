The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on Hypothermia. Now this is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really enjoyed. The buds were a dark green and purple with faint orange hairs and a fine coating of white hairs. A really striking appearance. They had a diesel smell with some citrus undertones mixed in. The buds I smoked were 26.62% and they had a nice earthy taste that had citrus and pepper undertones. Very tasty. The high was very enjoyable, relaxing and euphoric. It helped with my pain and stress as well. I'm sure I would get again if I had the chance and would definitely recommend this one.