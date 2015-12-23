ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ice Cream
  • Leafly flower of Ice Cream

Hybrid

Ice Cream

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 173 reviews

Ice Cream

Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

882 reported effects from 113 people
Happy 54%
Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

173

Show all

Avatar for jawa
Member since 2015
Smoke a little blunt with a few friends in the woods ten mins later I though I was in the Lord of the rings
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for dasior
Member since 2013
This is THE best strain I've ever tried! You know that floaty exciting feeling in your belly you get when you're on a rollercoaster? Ice cream gives you this and more! The best tasting weed! We vaporized the finest of vanilla ice cream tasting buds and for hours on end felt like we had gravity resis...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for pdoane
Member since 2011
Ice Cream has white, frosty buds that smoke smoothly, offering hints of pine, vanilla and skunk . The sweet, smooth vanilla flavor that you get from Ice Cream is a fragrant and tasty reminder of the rich dessert it's named after. The resiny texture will attest to a decent THC level so you can pla...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for b.grizzly
Member since 2015
By far the best strain out there, puts your mind at complete ease and tastes better than any strain I've had before, found it to also be the most effective for treating depression and anxiety. 10/10 taste 10/10 effects
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bugpowderdustmugwumpjism
Member since 2015
Like skating across a frozen lake surrounded by snowflakes in the night. Ice Cream makes my head feel like a filled balloon on a string hovering over my body. Using my Arizer, pulled long draws and lasted longer than the other strains I procured at the same time, could have been other variables af...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Medicine Man
Medicine Man
More tinglyLeafly flower for Alien Kush
Alien Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Banana OG
Banana OG
More popularLeafly flower for Fire OG
Fire OG
More hungryLeafly flower for Pineapple Chunk
Pineapple Chunk
More relaxingLeafly flower for Purple Dream
Purple Dream
More happyLeafly flower for Sweet Kush
Sweet Kush
More talkativeLeafly flower for Purple OG Kush
Purple OG Kush
More hungry
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ice CreamUser uploaded image of Ice CreamUser uploaded image of Ice CreamUser uploaded image of Ice CreamUser uploaded image of Ice CreamUser uploaded image of Ice CreamUser uploaded image of Ice Cream
more
photos
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)

Most popular in