Ice Cream Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Ice Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Cream Banana is a rare and exclusive strain from various breeders, such as Urban Canna, Claybourne Co., Farm Lab, and Seedsman. Ice Cream Banana is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Ice Cream Banana effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Cream Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Ice Cream Banana features flavors like creamy, sweet, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Ice Cream Banana typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Ice Cream Banana is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.