Ice Cream Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Cream Banana.
Ice Cream Banana strain effects
Ice Cream Banana strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ice Cream Banana reviews
j........i
August 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
My first time smoking this was from a cartridge, honestly the taste was amazing. The flavor from each hit tasted like an actual banana flavored ice cream. After less than 30 minutes it started to feel a very strong couch lock affect. It was a balanced high not putting me to sleep or making me want to go be productive. One downside was that my eyes and mouth started feeling very dry. If I didn't start having very dry mouth and eyes, it would be 5/5 strain.
o........2
April 17, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Puts you to bed! Tasty flavour
r........o
June 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
It’s a great tasting flower, it’s relaxing but it still allowed me to go to my boxing class and keep a constant pace without losing focus. So I would recommend for those who get paranoid with sativas, and get anxious in public settings. If you over do it you may just fall asleep.