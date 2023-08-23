My first time smoking this was from a cartridge, honestly the taste was amazing. The flavor from each hit tasted like an actual banana flavored ice cream. After less than 30 minutes it started to feel a very strong couch lock affect. It was a balanced high not putting me to sleep or making me want to go be productive. One downside was that my eyes and mouth started feeling very dry. If I didn't start having very dry mouth and eyes, it would be 5/5 strain.

1 person found this helpful helpful report