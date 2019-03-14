Ice Cream Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Cream Cake.
Ice Cream Cake strain effects
Ice Cream Cake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........2
March 14, 2019
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got a diamond shelf strain of this by aeriz at oasis dispensaries in Chandler, AZ. I talked to myself a little, forgot my name, then tamed a bit to just feel like I’m floating above my chair. Nothing seems to bother me. Muscle tightness from surgery is lessened to a point it can be ignored, headache gone, ready to just chill until I feel like wandering to bed. Great for anxiety, depression. Good impulse control for Borderline Personality Disorder; too calm to obsess or feel impulsive. Get a quality strain of this. Pay the good bucks. You will not be disappointed if you’re an indica fan, a just being high fan, or fan of great medical properties. This stain is top notch and worth the money. I have a high tolerance: I am not disappointed in the least, smoking it now ☺️
H........0
November 17, 2018
Happy
Great for an end of day strain. Watch a movie or eat something tasty. It will put a smile on your face at the end of a stressfull day and welcome relaxation and sleep.
K........3
April 6, 2019
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up an eighth from terrapin in PA. 21% thc. Never had this stain before and was VERY pleased with the whole experience. The buds are gorgeous, it smells amazing, smokes smooth, and the effects are brilliant. A nice thc whooooosh followed by solid pain and anxiety relief. A few hits from my vapcap and I can feel my shoulders relax, the electric hot pain shooting into my elbow even stopped! I’m sure it’ll be back soon enough but I’m just gonna chill and enjoy a break from the pain while it lasts. Really dig this one.
h........g
November 25, 2018
Euphoric
Relaxed
I got to see 6 different female phenos, all very, very frosty with the underlying deep dark purple leaf which makes for a bud with great bag appeal. Smells of all of them leaned more towards Wedding Cake, which I was hoping for the opposite. Taste was mostly earthy, slight fuel undertones & finishes with a hint of menthol. Yield seemed average, nuggets tight and more resembled Gelato. High is very sedative, immediately felt relaxed both mind and body. Great night time or day off type smoke.
C........2
November 26, 2018
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just smoked and feeling good. My anxiety and pain were hitting peak levels today and this helped both tremendously. I thought it was going to be more of a heavy hitter for me, but it still has me feeling better.
B........s
June 10, 2019
Strain: Ice Cream Cake 1g Brand: Terrapin Type: Shatter, indica dominant THC: 71.20% (after decarb) Lineage: Wedding Cake & Gelato #33 Look: Amber color, clear Taste: Sweet, vanilla, doughy Aroma: Sweet Effects: Relaxed, hungry, happy, creative, euphoric, couchlock, sleepy, and dry eyes. Top 3 Terps: B-Carophyllee-1.73%, R+Limonene-1.06%, Linalool-0.64% Other Cannabinoids: CBG-0.91%, CBGA-2.60% Total Cannabinoids: 84.66% Ranking: 9/10 I know a lot of people in the keystone state don't care much for shatter, possibly because it's sometimes less tasty. I personally love it & this strain! If you have any trouble sleeping this will help you rest. Like a warm comfortable sensation you feel relax your muscles from head to toe. Almost like how the triptophan in turkey makes you sleepy. I did get the opportunity to try it out on a migraine I was having and was very impressed, it helped relax my lower left neck muscle just below where the skull meets the neck. After certain migraines it can remain painfully stiff for days, thanks to Ice Cream Cake I do believe cannabis can heal a migraine. I only found some strains that have just taken the edge off my headache, so to find one that works is awesome. This strain also makes me feel so refreshed in the morning after using this the night prior, no groggyness either. I might see how this strain works for other ailments like depression.
H........e
November 29, 2018
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain smokes like a gelato mixed with cherry pie. Very relaxing and perfect for a relaxing evening with someone special
2........A
November 20, 2018
AMAZING indica wow. one of my favorites