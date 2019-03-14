Strain: Ice Cream Cake 1g Brand: Terrapin Type: Shatter, indica dominant THC: 71.20% (after decarb) Lineage: Wedding Cake & Gelato #33 Look: Amber color, clear Taste: Sweet, vanilla, doughy Aroma: Sweet Effects: Relaxed, hungry, happy, creative, euphoric, couchlock, sleepy, and dry eyes. Top 3 Terps: B-Carophyllee-1.73%, R+Limonene-1.06%, Linalool-0.64% Other Cannabinoids: CBG-0.91%, CBGA-2.60% Total Cannabinoids: 84.66% Ranking: 9/10 I know a lot of people in the keystone state don't care much for shatter, possibly because it's sometimes less tasty. I personally love it & this strain! If you have any trouble sleeping this will help you rest. Like a warm comfortable sensation you feel relax your muscles from head to toe. Almost like how the triptophan in turkey makes you sleepy. I did get the opportunity to try it out on a migraine I was having and was very impressed, it helped relax my lower left neck muscle just below where the skull meets the neck. After certain migraines it can remain painfully stiff for days, thanks to Ice Cream Cake I do believe cannabis can heal a migraine. I only found some strains that have just taken the edge off my headache, so to find one that works is awesome. This strain also makes me feel so refreshed in the morning after using this the night prior, no groggyness either. I might see how this strain works for other ailments like depression.