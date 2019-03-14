stock photo similar to Ice Cream Cake
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Ice Cream Cake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ice Cream Cake strain effects

Reported by 1370 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Hungry

Ice Cream Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Ice Cream Cake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Ice Cream Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Ice Cream Cake strain reviews1,370

March 14, 2019
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Got a diamond shelf strain of this by aeriz at oasis dispensaries in Chandler, AZ. I talked to myself a little, forgot my name, then tamed a bit to just feel like I’m floating above my chair. Nothing seems to bother me. Muscle tightness from surgery is lessened to a point it can be ignored, headache gone, ready to just chill until I feel like wandering to bed. Great for anxiety, depression. Good impulse control for Borderline Personality Disorder; too calm to obsess or feel impulsive. Get a quality strain of this. Pay the good bucks. You will not be disappointed if you’re an indica fan, a just being high fan, or fan of great medical properties. This stain is top notch and worth the money. I have a high tolerance: I am not disappointed in the least, smoking it now ☺️
741 people found this helpful
November 17, 2018
Loading...Happy
Great for an end of day strain. Watch a movie or eat something tasty. It will put a smile on your face at the end of a stressfull day and welcome relaxation and sleep.
270 people found this helpful
April 6, 2019
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Picked up an eighth from terrapin in PA. 21% thc. Never had this stain before and was VERY pleased with the whole experience. The buds are gorgeous, it smells amazing, smokes smooth, and the effects are brilliant. A nice thc whooooosh followed by solid pain and anxiety relief. A few hits from my vapcap and I can feel my shoulders relax, the electric hot pain shooting into my elbow even stopped! I’m sure it’ll be back soon enough but I’m just gonna chill and enjoy a break from the pain while it lasts. Really dig this one.
49 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Ice Cream Cake strain genetics

Ice Cream Cake grow information

Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers.

  • Can be grown indoors and outdoors
  • Tends to grow medium-tall.
  • Expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks
  • Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield

Photos of Ice Cream Cake

  • User uploaded image of Ice Cream Cake