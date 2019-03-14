Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.
Ice Cream Cake strain effects
Ice Cream Cake strain reviews1,370
Strain spotlight
Ice Cream Cake strain genetics
Ice Cream Cake grow information
Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers.
- Can be grown indoors and outdoors
- Tends to grow medium-tall.
- Expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks
- Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield