Got a diamond shelf strain of this by aeriz at oasis dispensaries in Chandler, AZ. I talked to myself a little, forgot my name, then tamed a bit to just feel like I’m floating above my chair. Nothing seems to bother me. Muscle tightness from surgery is lessened to a point it can be ignored, headache gone, ready to just chill until I feel like wandering to bed. Great for anxiety, depression. Good impulse control for Borderline Personality Disorder; too calm to obsess or feel impulsive. Get a quality strain of this. Pay the good bucks. You will not be disappointed if you’re an indica fan, a just being high fan, or fan of great medical properties. This stain is top notch and worth the money. I have a high tolerance: I am not disappointed in the least, smoking it now ☺️