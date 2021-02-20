Ice Cream Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Cream Cookies.
Ice Cream Cookies strain effects
Ice Cream Cookies strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
B........6
February 20, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It was all gas no brakes lol, picked up a dab cart with a thc%of 95.68 Cannabinoids: 99.6% and TERPS:10% from Beehive Dispensary in Anadarko, Oklahoma i asked for the heavy hitter and got just that. I haven't put it down or gotten up since then. Body high is intense. And the couch lock is real.
B........8
June 16, 2021
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
Anxious
Here’s the thing. I can tell that this strain is really strong. However, sadly it is heightened my anxiety like I haven’t seen in years. I smoke often throughout the day, & experiment with all kinds of strains, so I’m quite surprised I’m experiencing these effects. My chest is extremely tight & my anxiety is through the roof. It does make you extremely hungry though, & eventually does knock you out. Very potent strain, but I think I need to stay away from this one!
K........s
May 13, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s a Happy Relaxed Hungry Uplifting High Love This Crossbreed
z........4
November 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked this strain and chilled my brain/. Love it when my wife smokes this . Honey do this and that becomes honey do me.
l........3
November 19, 2023
Happy
Hungry
I had this in a cartridge from Crude Boyz and absolutely loved it. The flavor was nice and smooth and full, both on the inhale and exhale. Was able to get a good case of munchies and eat as it's usually hard for me to do so.
i........e
May 13, 2021
Couch locked!
r........7
June 6, 2022
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Gooood looooord I was in the gulag
i........9
September 27, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I bought a cart from The Verb Is Herb in Easthampton, Mass. It’s by Strane. It is probably one of my favorite strains I have ever encountered. I transcend when I vape it. It is probably one of my favorite tastes of any strain I’ve smoked. It literally tastes like dessert. It tastes like vanilla and cookies. The high is so intense yet so calming and mellow. I fw this strain heavy dude.