Here’s the thing. I can tell that this strain is really strong. However, sadly it is heightened my anxiety like I haven’t seen in years. I smoke often throughout the day, & experiment with all kinds of strains, so I’m quite surprised I’m experiencing these effects. My chest is extremely tight & my anxiety is through the roof. It does make you extremely hungry though, & eventually does knock you out. Very potent strain, but I think I need to stay away from this one!