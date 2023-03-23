Ice Cream Sherbet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Cream Sherbet.
Ice Cream Sherbet strain effects
f........4
March 23, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Talkative
I have anxiety and stress issue and this strain does so much to help my issues. Just don’t mix with other strains or you could experience paranormal.
w........7
September 28, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Haiku Review: Floated through the woods I saw bigfoot on this weed Gave him ice cream cone
m........1
June 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very purple frosty af here in Colorado strong and very well recommended
T........6
October 13, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I had to do another review to add flavor!!!
O........3
January 28, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I just some of this ice cream sherbet and it is awesome!! I love the taste and quick to the point! Long lasting!! Overall a 8 out of 10!!😊
d........f
November 26, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Taste really good , fruity flavors, smokes really well 8/10 . The high quality is good , very mellow and relaxing .
s........c
December 1, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This hits so you slide into a nice buzz. Marked as a favorite