Ice Cream Sherbet
Ice Cream Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Sherbert. Ice Cream Sherbet is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Ice Cream Sherbet is bred by Motherland Genetics and the dominant terpene is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Sherbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ice Cream Sherbet strain effects
Ice Cream Sherbet strain reviews10
f........4
March 23, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Talkative
w........7
September 28, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
m........1
June 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed