Ice Cream Sundae reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Cream Sundae.
Ice Cream Sundae strain effects
Ice Cream Sundae strain flavors
Ice Cream Sundae strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........9
November 2, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Very similar to the modified grapes that I picked up the other day, but it's got a greener color & the high comes on just as fast. It definitely helps with my bipolar disorder & insomnia. I find myself getting couch locked really easily with this stuff. If you're into a strong indica stoney high then this one is for you !!!
J........i
December 5, 2022
Relaxed
Big, dark purple nugs with a nice medium THC % (21.9%) and a high CBD (0.9%), the strain is very relaxing. A heavy indica, this one creeps up on me and gives me a great sedative effect reflecting the THC:CBD ratio. It's high isn't too unique outside being more of a traditional indica than the hybrid it was sold as.
b........k
April 5, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The moment you open the jar you smell the ammonia cheese funk. You def get it on the exhale too. Amazing for relaxing and sleep. Made the mistake of grabbing this strain for my wake and bake sesh.
n........m
December 13, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
After a long day hanging sheetrock my back was very sore. Did a nice dab of this and boom. Instant relief and relaxation came over me. I had come home thinking i would need muscle relaxers to do the trick but nope, this works great. Currently dont want to get up from my sofa after smoking so be prepared 🤙🏻
d........6
April 21, 2023
Focused
Uplifted
It has a very mango fruit flavor and smell to it and it not to heavy like some strains where they will hit you instantly. It slowly got me high so that was nice. So I would say it creeps up on you so I would say smoke a little and then see where it takes you.
8........d
July 5, 2024
Tingly
Nice morning coffee strain wouldn’t recommend if you’re into indica dominant flowers. Highly recommend for those who are beginner smokers also able to still function while doing a difficult task . Flavor profiles were earthy from the bong !!!
C........9
September 11, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I bought a sealed 8th of flower from Cali as I’m from mass and wow when I broke the seal the whole house smelled amazing,no ice cream or fruity taste but the nugs we super big but dense so it broke up double then the nug & I loved the taste,I also love the ice cream cake so if you can’t find this ice cream sundae ! This is definitely an exotic & I can’t wait to dab it 💨💨🔥
f........n
October 22, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Initial taste thoughts: yummy, kinda skunky diesel but in a good way. Also earthy, like dirt but again in a good way. Checking back in: Its brain gravy 🧠 I think I could give it 5 stars but in my current state of having a cold, its a 4. 5 stars gotta knock the cold outta my body.