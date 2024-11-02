Ice Cream Sundae
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Relaxed
Sleepy
Happy
Ammonia
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Ice Cream Sundae effects are mostly calming.
Ice Cream Sundae potency is higher THC than average.
Ice Cream Sundae is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Ice Cream Sundae has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ice Cream Sundae, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........9
November 2, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Very similar to the modified grapes that I picked up the other day, but it's got a greener color & the high comes on just as fast. It definitely helps with my bipolar disorder & insomnia. I find myself getting couch locked really easily with this stuff. If you're into a strong indica stoney high then this one is for you !!!
J........i
December 5, 2022
Relaxed
Big, dark purple nugs with a nice medium THC % (21.9%) and a high CBD (0.9%), the strain is very relaxing. A heavy indica, this one creeps up on me and gives me a great sedative effect reflecting the THC:CBD ratio. It's high isn't too unique outside being more of a traditional indica than the hybrid it was sold as.
b........k
April 5, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The moment you open the jar you smell the ammonia cheese funk. You def get it on the exhale too. Amazing for relaxing and sleep. Made the mistake of grabbing this strain for my wake and bake sesh.