p........6
February 8, 2024
Found that if you use several times a day that the high changes (complete opposite) into wanting to sit on the couch and veg/relax. This was grown from seeds obtained at a 420 Farmers Market in Illinois. The seed packs were labeled "Grape Cream Pie", "Grape Cream Pie F1 and F3", "Grape Cream Pie X Ice Milk". During the grow the labels got mixed up so not sure which is which with the final product. It is this Baby Boomers favorite. A few hits last for a very long time.
b........1
September 21, 2024
I love this strain. Gets you a lot higher than a 20% pot should. Highly recommended!