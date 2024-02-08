Found that if you use several times a day that the high changes (complete opposite) into wanting to sit on the couch and veg/relax. This was grown from seeds obtained at a 420 Farmers Market in Illinois. The seed packs were labeled "Grape Cream Pie", "Grape Cream Pie F1 and F3", "Grape Cream Pie X Ice Milk". During the grow the labels got mixed up so not sure which is which with the final product. It is this Baby Boomers favorite. A few hits last for a very long time.