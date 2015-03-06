We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
It is surprisingly strong instantly made me hungry and I wanted to do something I am very energetic person but this strain just amplified it.Me and my wife had a awesome time with this one. Fun strain I recommend this
Great strain for fun weekend mornings at home! Makes brushing your teeth and washing your hair near orgasmic experiences. Head high is really strong but doesn't get to the point where it feels like your face is shrinking in on itself, which is great for being able to focus on whatever you're doing.
...
This is the All Star hybrid. Works wonders on my anxiety and is loud enough to get me talking about aliens and get me in that deep state of mine that blows people's mind, but not worrying about what people think of me (I usually take Clonazepam for my anxiety, this will get me off of it!!).