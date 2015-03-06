ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ice Queen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Queen.

Effects

36 people reported 320 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 61%
Creative 58%
Relaxed 47%
Energetic 38%
Stress 52%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 27%
ADD/ADHD 25%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

50

Avatar for Phobos308
Member since 2019
Top.
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Ewood0626
Member since 2019
This is amazing. Gives me the energy without the anxiety but I also feel relaxed! Definitely a new favorite.
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for Tre82100
Member since 2018
It is surprisingly strong instantly made me hungry and I wanted to do something I am very energetic person but this strain just amplified it.Me and my wife had a awesome time with this one. Fun strain I recommend this
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Lex8
Member since 2018
Great stress/anxiety relief. Noticed that if i was in an high emotional state and then smoked, my emotions would level out again.
feelings
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Oceanundertow
Member since 2018
Great strain for fun weekend mornings at home! Makes brushing your teeth and washing your hair near orgasmic experiences. Head high is really strong but doesn't get to the point where it feels like your face is shrinking in on itself, which is great for being able to focus on whatever you're doing. ...
feelings
feelings
Avatar for MrWhoo00
Member since 2017
love this strain, the Jack" terps" are very prominent. after a bowl I am ready for my day, feel like" the dude"
feelings
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for kingofclocks
Member since 2018
Great for everyday, all purpose smoking. Very nice
feelings
feelings
Avatar for BenzoDiMethylTrypticHC
Member since 2017
This is the All Star hybrid. Works wonders on my anxiety and is loud enough to get me talking about aliens and get me in that deep state of mine that blows people's mind, but not worrying about what people think of me (I usually take Clonazepam for my anxiety, this will get me off of it!!).
feelings
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed