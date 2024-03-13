Illemonati reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Illemonati.
Illemonati strain effects
Illemonati strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
r........1
March 13, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
super stoney, lovely pine-sol kind of smell, but pretty disappointing. i was recommended this because i wanted a fun sativa for a going away party + texas hold’em night but everyone just got super sleepy and tired :(
b........e
October 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Favorite citrus sativa dominant. Good for focus and uplift.
D........e
February 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I love it, I have it in the form of badder (concentrate) it’s amazing, the taste is delicious like lemon gelato fencing its lineage, for those wondering it’s London lemons x gelatti as my cream of the crop container says. If you love a good wake and bake strain that pairs well with a nice cup of espresso this is your mojo. I recommend it to those starting out & to those well seasoned. Also the ailments it helps me with is morning nausea, social anxiety, headache relief & helps a little bit with my aches getting going into my day.
B........G
October 13, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Lemony taste. Pretty Stoney. I know description says otherwise. My eyes are closed. Open to type. Lol. Reasonably priced.
j........4
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I’m pretty new to all this and I suck at describe or even identifying smells and flavors..so all that being said..I’m not loving this strain. This would be great for what we’ll call a rise and shine rather than a wake and bake. I wanted something a little more euphoric/ giggly. This wasn’t that for me. It’s nice as a way to jumpstart your day.
S........0
October 11, 2024
This strain was grown by a novice. I have had bad luck with this illemonati strain from Trumeds out of Phoenix Arizona. There is no love put into this flower.