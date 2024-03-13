I love it, I have it in the form of badder (concentrate) it’s amazing, the taste is delicious like lemon gelato fencing its lineage, for those wondering it’s London lemons x gelatti as my cream of the crop container says. If you love a good wake and bake strain that pairs well with a nice cup of espresso this is your mojo. I recommend it to those starting out & to those well seasoned. Also the ailments it helps me with is morning nausea, social anxiety, headache relief & helps a little bit with my aches getting going into my day.