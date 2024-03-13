stock photo similar to Illemonati
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Illemonati

Illemonati is a hybrid weed strain reportedly made from Dosidos x Gelonade. Illemonati typically has a THC content that ranges from 18% to 24%, making it a moderately to highly potent strain suitable for various cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as uplifting, euphoric, and creative, which can enhance mood and promote a sense of energy and inspiration. Medical marijuana patients may choose Illemonati to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as depression, stress, and fatigue. Its uplifting effects may provide relief for these conditions, offering a combination of mental clarity and energy. While the specific genetic lineage and breeder details are not available, Illemonati is known for its flavors, which can include notes of lemon, citrus, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is likely to be a combination of terpenes that contribute to its pleasant taste and potential effects. The average price of Illemonati is not specified, so pricing may vary depending on the location and source. Its uplifting effects and pleasant flavor make it a choice favored by some cannabis consumers. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Illemonati, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this hybrid strain.

Illemonati strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Illemonati strain helps with

  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Illemonati strain reviews6

March 13, 2024
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
super stoney, lovely pine-sol kind of smell, but pretty disappointing. i was recommended this because i wanted a fun sativa for a going away party + texas hold’em night but everyone just got super sleepy and tired :(
3 people found this helpful
October 25, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Favorite citrus sativa dominant. Good for focus and uplift.
2 people found this helpful
February 14, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
I love it, I have it in the form of badder (concentrate) it’s amazing, the taste is delicious like lemon gelato fencing its lineage, for those wondering it’s London lemons x gelatti as my cream of the crop container says. If you love a good wake and bake strain that pairs well with a nice cup of espresso this is your mojo. I recommend it to those starting out & to those well seasoned. Also the ailments it helps me with is morning nausea, social anxiety, headache relief & helps a little bit with my aches getting going into my day.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Illemonati strain genetics