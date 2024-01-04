Illudium the one the only. It can come out smelling differently depending on the nutrients given.. typically a vegan base gives off a more fruity loops vibe like more sweet in a very exciting way that's seems to get diluted when salt based nutrients or a improper soil yeild.. also it does great outdoors.. just don't expect the fruitloops from an outdoor run. By fruitloops I mean sweet and like a dank locker room that's all I know. Been around it growing and it is unique and there is a twist that will allow you to unlock the full potential of the strain. A longer veg give you more time to build up the blocks for flower mainly calcium

