Illudium is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Illudium is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Illudium is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Illudium effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Illudium when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Illudium features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Illudium typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Illudium is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Illudium, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.