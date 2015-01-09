ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Incredible Bulk is a mixture of three notable indicas. Big Bud combines with Super Skunk and Green Spirit to create the sweet earthy flavors of hash that usher in Incredible Bulk’s relaxing effects. Its sedating effects make Incredible Bulk a great choice to help you unwind at the end of the day. Originally bred by Dr. Krippling for its heavy yields and ease of growth, Incredible Bulk is a very stable plant that makes a compelling case for indoor cultivation. The buds are known to explode in size when grown hydroponically.

Relaxed 83%
Happy 64%
Sleepy 58%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 41%

Veg-Bushy Bloom-Stretch x 3 so she does well with topping and LST. Nutrient and Cal/Mag beast. Very resilient to heat and mites. Run heavy silica in order to keep branches from snapping under the weight of heavy buds. This girl is a pleasure to grow. Finishes in 8 weeks strong. Smoke-Very dense bud...
HappyHungryRelaxed
I've found this strain to be really effective in calming me when my anxiety and ADD are really bad. I don't sit on the same unhelpful thoughts for ages like I do otherwise.
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Review 2 1 Week after harvest! I dried the flower on a drying rack for 3 days in a 1.3m x 2m room, I ran 2 20l dehumidifiers. On the 4th day I collected the fresh flowers and lay them in a air tight container and filled it to 1/5 of the height and don't lay them on top of each other. I air dry ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Not much more to explain with these trees. As the name suggests, you will find your self struggling to handle these incredibly bulky, dense, furry fucking nuggets. Take out one nug and you'll inhale a wiff of a Sourish pine scent but altogether a more pungent skunk odor is produced. Taste like a sku...
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Best strain I've tried. Easy grow, large yield with huge buds that are very dense, relaxes and relieves pain when smoked. I have severe PTSD and neck and back pain with constant back spasms and sciatica. Within 15 minutes after smoke and vape session I realized my back had relaxed and I felt at peac...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Big Bud
Super Skunk
