Inside Joke is a hybrid weed strain bred by Compound Genetics from a genetic cross of Banana Cream Pop x Jokerz. Inside Joke has an aroma reminiscent of banana Laffy Taffy laced with diesel. This is a giggly, uplifting strain that consumers and medical patients may find effective in treating symptoms of depression, stress, migraines, and fatigue. Growers can expect dense, trichome-heavy plants with purple and green buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Inside Joke, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.