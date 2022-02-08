HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Jokerz
Jokerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Jokerz makes you feel relaxed, and euphoric, yet focused. Jokerz is believed to be less potent than other strains, but in high doses may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The flavor and aroma of Jokerz is earthy. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Jokerz took first place in the 2022 Leaf Bowl in Oregon.
Jokerz strain effects
Jokerz strain flavors
Jokerz strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Jokerz strain reviews77
n........s
February 8, 2022
Euphoric
J........4
September 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
B........2
April 11, 2022
Relaxed
Jokerz strain genetics
Jokerz grow information
According to growers, Jokerz flowers into silver and green frosty buds.