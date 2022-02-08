HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Jokerz

Jokerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Jokerz makes you feel relaxed, and euphoric, yet focused. Jokerz is believed to be less potent than other strains, but in high doses may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The flavor and aroma of Jokerz is earthy. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Jokerz took first place in the 2022 Leaf Bowl in Oregon.

Jokerz strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Relaxed

Euphoric

Jokerz strain helps with

  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Insomnia
Jokerz strain reviews77

February 8, 2022
Me and my girlfriend had this strain from curaleaf in New Jersey and saw white runtz in the lineage. We weren’t expecting too much cause we’ve smoked many California exotic strains but I shortly learned that I should have. Two hits in I was completely spaced out like I was shot into some kind of psychedelic realm. We both agreed we hadn’t been this high and that easily in a long time, short story this strain packs a high punch.
September 30, 2022
Really been loving this strain, In my life I was dealing with many stresses, often times smoking this strain in the most real way made those feeling go away and leave me with this really healthy space to just reflect on life, In only beneficial ways. I very much recommend this strain for someone just looking to chill and heal. Ive never written a strain review in my life but this one just felt to good to not let others know about my positive experience.
April 11, 2022
Evening strain. Relaxing. Brow feels heavy, as if I could fall asleep, but too focused and alert to do so. Great for those who want to unwind after a long day, but still be able to get some stuff done before heading to the couch.
Strain spotlight

Jokerz strain genetics

Jokerz grow information

According to growers, Jokerz flowers into silver and green frosty buds.