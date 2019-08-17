ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberries & Cream

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

Saint.k
Member since 2019
Very smooth with a nice taste.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strawberry
Cookies and Cream
Strawberries & Cream