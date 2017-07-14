Irish Cream by Mighty Irish Seeds is a backcross of Mighty Irish Hope. This indica-dominant strain is short and squat with strong floral aromas. The flavor is sweet and smooth on the palate while the strain’s effects remain moderately weighted. As described by the breeder, the physical sensations that accompany this strain go from “melted to toasted,” leaving the consumer relaxed and carefree.
