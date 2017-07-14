ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Irish Cream
  • Leafly flower of Irish Cream

Indica

Irish Cream

Irish Cream

Irish Cream by Mighty Irish Seeds is a backcross of Mighty Irish Hope. This indica-dominant strain is short and squat with strong floral aromas. The flavor is sweet and smooth on the palate while the strain’s effects remain moderately weighted. As described by the breeder, the physical sensations that accompany this strain go from “melted to toasted,” leaving the consumer relaxed and carefree.

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for ReviewrForMyFriends
Member since 2017
so I'm chilling in my blazing it up. my friend comes over and brings this shit so we're just laying there blazing it up when the high hits me. like I felt like everyone was my homie. a mourning Dove was chilling singing his song and we just started at each other. for that moment, he was my dude. 10...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Atheleas
Member since 2016
I'm usually into energetic, upbeat highs, but there I was, deep in the pain of the monthly cramps, and willing to try something new. Also, while I enjoy a pleasant tasting smoke, I am more concerned with function, over flavor. This was a very pleasant spicy smoke, rainy, but not quite piney (with a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for GassedMonkey420
Member since 2017
The medium sized buds of this strain left me relaxed physically with a light head high for a couple hours...The earthy/nutty flavor with heavy hues of butter reminded me of lightly burnt popcorn which was surprisingly good and the vanilla aroma really peaked my interest. Was amazing to calm my physi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PalmTrees_
Member since 2016
I usually only smoke indicas and Irish Cream was surprisingly uplifting, thumbs up! ! Smells great too
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Zombiefreak
Member since 2018
Delicious.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review