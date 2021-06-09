Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Island Chill
  4. Island Chill Reviews

Island Chill reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Island Chill.

Island Chill effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

Island Chill reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Pungent
25% of people taste the flavor pungent
Sweet
25% of people taste the flavor sweet
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia

