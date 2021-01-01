Loading…

Island Chill

THC 17%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Island Chill is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Island Chill. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Island Chill effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 7 effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd

Island Chill reviews2

