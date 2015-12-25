Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
*quite* potent, mesmerizing sativa. Not for the faint of heart but produces unbelievably amazing effects.
I bought something at an Oregon dispensary marketed under the name 'Island,' but was described as essentially the same cross as what is on here so I assume it must be fairly close. You don't ne...
Chill & focused vs happy & euphoric. This strain is perfect for going out to the bars, clubs, and concerts. You're awareness skyrockets while maintaining your enjoyment of the music that's around. There's a hint of sharpness in your social skills that carries you through you hazy mindset.
