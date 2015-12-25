ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Island Maui Haze
Avatar for Johnnystorm1
Member since 2017
This is an excellent strain for headaches and aches and pains. I made a tincture with it and it is a big hit. Excellent for depression as well. For smoking it’s good too but it’s definitely hazy lol.
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for bachrach433
Member since 2016
*quite* potent, mesmerizing sativa. Not for the faint of heart but produces unbelievably amazing effects. I bought something at an Oregon dispensary marketed under the name 'Island,' but was described as essentially the same cross as what is on here so I assume it must be fairly close. You don't ne...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for MaximusTrichodermus
Member since 2017
This is a nice head high sativa with fruity tropical smells all about with a bit of that dank piney smell too, very nice for an outdoors event or something active.
Avatar for handy_andy
Member since 2017
Chill &amp; focused vs happy &amp; euphoric. This strain is perfect for going out to the bars, clubs, and concerts. You're awareness skyrockets while maintaining your enjoyment of the music that's around. There's a hint of sharpness in your social skills that carries you through you hazy mindset. ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for daisyrea
Member since 2015
This strain is amazeballs!!! Calming, focused, happy, perfect daytime strain if you can get your hands on it. I found it smells almost like a fruit punch too!
