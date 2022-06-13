This flower is both smooth and sweet. It gave me a happy, relaxed trance inducing high. The flavor reminded me of Hi-C fruit punch from back in the early 90s...delicious. It didn't put me to sleep and after smoking the first blunt of this, I wanted more. If you get an opportunity to,definitely get you some of this. I am a everyday smoker with a very high tolerance and this strain still gave me an intense and long lasting high.