- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Anorexia
k........4
June 13, 2022
Creative
Happy
This flower is both smooth and sweet. It gave me a happy, relaxed trance inducing high. The flavor reminded me of Hi-C fruit punch from back in the early 90s...delicious. It didn't put me to sleep and after smoking the first blunt of this, I wanted more. If you get an opportunity to,definitely get you some of this. I am a everyday smoker with a very high tolerance and this strain still gave me an intense and long lasting high.
r........6
November 21, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Fantastic strain for anxiety, great mix of strains here. Have horrible ocd and anxiety and most strains fuck my shit up these days, not here. Excellent high. What I used to try to get from certain OG kush strains in terms of effect.
t........s
May 5, 2023
Uplifted
It smells like a banana bay breeze. I felt it’s trance effect 5 puffs in. Definitely smoke with paper to really taste and smell the sweetness of this strain but it got me in my car in the last day of the semester floating to Pieces by Avaion… smoke it to this song and im a paper and you will not be disappointed!!
e........e
October 11, 2024
Focused
The high is a great fun high, however I’m not really a fan of the flavor. I tried the trap house company sweet island punch cart. It’s definitely a nostalgic flavor. It reminds me of Hawaiian Punch (the drink) to me the first flavor is almost an artificial fruit flavor, which I’m not a huge fan of.
L........7
December 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
It was an overall great smoke it's a heavy hitter as to the lungs but great feel and uplifting effects quickly after I recommend it first thing in the morning
4........r
April 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
It has a very earthly mellow taste and smell.
d........1
May 18, 2023
Energetic
Focused
good straing would reccomend for social gatherings
s........e
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I guess to a certain extent it relaxes you makes it a little easier speaking with people, but it’s one of those kind of high where you know you’re high, but you don’t really feel like you are if that makes any sense I would definitely get it again, just simply because of the taste