stock photo similar to Island Punch
Island Punch
write a review
Island Punch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Purple Punch. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Island Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Island PunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Island Punch strain effects
Island Punch strain flavors
Island Punch strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Anorexia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Island Punch products near you
Similar to Island Punch near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Island Punch strain reviews13
Read all reviews
k........4
June 13, 2022
Creative
Happy
r........6
November 21, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
t........s
May 5, 2023
Uplifted