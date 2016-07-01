We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 55%
Uplifted 52%
Energetic 51%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 39%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 4%
Reviews
828
Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts& shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&& 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
This strain is really good. I Believe there are two kinds and I 'm lucky I've got both. One is for daylight. That one gives me a fresh start just before my mango smoothie mmm. It tastes like so, by the way. Sometimes it's like pineapple too, all with a strong hit on your mind and body. It helped me ...
This strain was the absolute best. If you want to be productive this is the strain to do it with. Describing this strain is the equivalent to riding in your car with the windows down and nice cool breeze is blowing through your hair.
This strain has some nice mellow fruitiness to it, but also that skunk flavor. Makes you want to get up and do something while also providing you with a nice calm relaxed happy feeling. Very good for getting things done around the house.
This rating is for Cresco Liquid Live Resin. QA date 3/6/2020 THC 81.239%, 0% on all other cannabinoids tested. Got this at 3C in Naperville IL.
The coil was 1.35 Ohm, set the vape at 8 watts for 3.29 volts.
Just took a modest hit, taste is.... Green? None of the pleasant terps, just a green tast...