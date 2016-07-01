ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Island Sweet Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Island Sweet Skunk.

Effects

605 people reported 4443 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 52%
Energetic 51%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 39%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

828

Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Avatar for MrRikne
Member since 2020
This strain is really good. I Believe there are two kinds and I 'm lucky I've got both. One is for daylight. That one gives me a fresh start just before my mango smoothie mmm. It tastes like so, by the way. Sometimes it's like pineapple too, all with a strong hit on your mind and body. It helped me ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sxto713
Member since 2020
Smells super skunk lmao got a qp for 375
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Avery134
Member since 2020
Tastes incredible, smooth, good high
ArousedEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

Avatar for Daishinkan1015
Member since 2017
This strain was the absolute best. If you want to be productive this is the strain to do it with. Describing this strain is the equivalent to riding in your car with the windows down and nice cool breeze is blowing through your hair.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for mamallamajsb
Member since 2020
This strain has some nice mellow fruitiness to it, but also that skunk flavor. Makes you want to get up and do something while also providing you with a nice calm relaxed happy feeling. Very good for getting things done around the house.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for todd007e
Member since 2016
very sweet, smooth. nice bright orange and bright green fluffy buds.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for SaveOriginals
Member since 2017
This rating is for Cresco Liquid Live Resin. QA date 3/6/2020 THC 81.239%, 0% on all other cannabinoids tested. Got this at 3C in Naperville IL. The coil was 1.35 Ohm, set the vape at 8 watts for 3.29 volts. Just took a modest hit, taste is.... Green? None of the pleasant terps, just a green tast...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted