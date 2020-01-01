We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Just like the trademarked ice cream sandwich, plain and simple, It’s It is It. Bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain crosses a female Gelato and a male Mint Chocolate Chip. It puts out a desert terpene profile of sweet mint and fruity cookies, and it’s noted as a great daytime strain.