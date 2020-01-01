ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Write a review

It's It

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Floral

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

It's It
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Floral

Just like the trademarked ice cream sandwich, plain and simple, It’s It is It. Bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain crosses a female Gelato and a male Mint Chocolate Chip. It puts out a desert terpene profile of sweet mint and fruity cookies, and it’s noted as a great daytime strain.

Lineage