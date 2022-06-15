Iverson 96 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Iverson 96.
Iverson 96 reviews
A........0
June 15, 2022
Euphoric
Uplifted
Iverson 96 Viola Concentrates. I dab alot and this strain took me so high, I forgot I was high. For Real best Live Butter I have had in a Long Time.
b........r
January 2, 2022
Dry mouth
this is an amazing strain. it’s an indica-dominant hybrid and it gives the most relaxed and peaceful yet energized high. it also eased some muscle pain i was having. i feel super calm and chill, not anxious or sleepy. this is a new fav for me. the only negative is intense dry mouth, borderline dry throat for me. my sinuses dried out as well.
a........3
July 8, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great full body high that leaves you glued to your seat. Nice pain reliever