Iverson 96 effects are mostly calming.
Iverson 96, also known as "Iverson 1996," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Stomper with Kush Mints. This strain was named after the year that cultural icon, Allen Iverson, was drafted. This strain features an aroma that smells like grapes, with undertones of mint and pine.
A........0
June 15, 2022
Iverson 96 Viola Concentrates. I dab alot and this strain took me so high, I forgot I was high. For Real best Live Butter I have had in a Long Time.
b........r
January 2, 2022
this is an amazing strain. it’s an indica-dominant hybrid and it gives the most relaxed and peaceful yet energized high. it also eased some muscle pain i was having. i feel super calm and chill, not anxious or sleepy. this is a new fav for me. the only negative is intense dry mouth, borderline dry throat for me. my sinuses dried out as well.
a........3
July 8, 2024
Great full body high that leaves you glued to your seat. Nice pain reliever