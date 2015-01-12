We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
My WIFE thanks you J1!!!!
I woke up this morning pissed off, and looking for a fight, not sure why.
The Budtender at EMERALD dispensary recommended this strain to “Get your work done, and be happy about it, while floating in happy”. Did not disappoint. My garage never looked better. So My Wife t...
Stumbled across this strain and man is it bomb, truly uplifting sativa been testing strains here and there and it still flips an on switch for me. Some strains I seem to get used to it after awhile but this stuff does something interesting. The first 30-60 mins is a happy cerebral bliss doing anythi...