J1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain J1.

Effects

418 people reported 3159 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 54%
Energetic 51%
Creative 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

576

Avatar for 7628O
Member since 2015
ex static
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Renderbar
Member since 2019
My WIFE thanks you J1!!!! I woke up this morning pissed off, and looking for a fight, not sure why. The Budtender at EMERALD dispensary recommended this strain to “Get your work done, and be happy about it, while floating in happy”. Did not disappoint. My garage never looked better. So My Wife t...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for malluishigh
Member since 2019
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Breezy27
Member since 2019
Had it in sugar form from Denver dispensery.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Photos

Avatar for djmegatone
Member since 2019
What you expect out of a sativa you get from this strain. Best in the mornings with work to do.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Vaporeonix
Member since 2019
Stumbled across this strain and man is it bomb, truly uplifting sativa been testing strains here and there and it still flips an on switch for me. Some strains I seem to get used to it after awhile but this stuff does something interesting. The first 30-60 mins is a happy cerebral bliss doing anythi...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Southern.Smoke
Member since 2019
Very high thc levels and a strong sativa, tread lightly it goes along way
Avatar for TamoV
Member since 2018
I usually use a cartridge with J1 and after one puff my headache disappears and I am standing up and starting a project. It really helps me when I feel down and stuck.
EnergeticFocused