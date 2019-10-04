ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

Effects

418 people reported 3159 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 54%
Energetic 51%
Creative 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

582

Found in

Preview for Focusing cannabis strains
Focusing cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
J1

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for Growing J1 Cannabis
Tips for Growing J1 Cannabis
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
What Are Your 2015 Cannabis Resolutions?
What Are Your 2015 Cannabis Resolutions?
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose