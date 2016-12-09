We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Best & most effective strain I've had in almost 40 years of smoking. I have PTSD & this is the only strain I've found that really worked for it.
I felt amazing, happy & relaxed. I found it 9 years ago in Lansing Michigan @ a caregivers market & haven't been able to since.
Excellent early midday strain very uplifting. Expect a strong smell from the AK47 but more pleasant due to Jack. I would rely recommend this strain for active ppl.
For me that rely love a good amnesia haze this strain is a good sub if you wanna change it up.
The energizing effect rely caught me o...
This tastes really nice smoke.
Skunky with a bit of Thai stick and some Columbian taste too, and yes there is Mexican in this too.
It is a very smooth toke compared to other strains.But you may cough due to the high THC conent.
The Skunk will either knock you out, or even take you higher to a new ...