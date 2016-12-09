ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Jack 47
Jack 47 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack 47.

Reviews

31

Avatar for Yungrixx
Member since 2020
it's good strain, the body feels very relaxing and the head feel light, the effect is more from sativa
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jdawson0228
Member since 2019
Best &amp; most effective strain I've had in almost 40 years of smoking. I have PTSD &amp; this is the only strain I've found that really worked for it. I felt amazing, happy &amp; relaxed. I found it 9 years ago in Lansing Michigan @ a caregivers market &amp; haven't been able to since.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Nickkulin
Member since 2019
verrry good combination
Avatar for Ildottore420
Member since 2018
Very good
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sattla
Member since 2018
Excellent early midday strain very uplifting. Expect a strong smell from the AK47 but more pleasant due to Jack. I would rely recommend this strain for active ppl. For me that rely love a good amnesia haze this strain is a good sub if you wanna change it up. The energizing effect rely caught me o...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Fractalhead
Member since 2018
This tastes really nice smoke. Skunky with a bit of Thai stick and some Columbian taste too, and yes there is Mexican in this too. It is a very smooth toke compared to other strains.But you may cough due to the high THC conent. The Skunk will either knock you out, or even take you higher to a new ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for bushmeister
Member since 2016
Certainly among my Top 5 favorite strains, u get a one of a kind high from this one. Hits u like a god damn truck!!!
EuphoricHappy