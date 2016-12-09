ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 32 reviews

Jack 47

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 32 reviews

Jack 47

Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.

Avatar for pdrchris
Member since 2014
Jack 47 is seriously amazing. Smells great and tastes great. I have been smoking for a long time and Jack 47 brings me back to the days of uncontrolled laughing fits. Smiles all day long and deep thoughts is what you can expect with this wonderful strain.
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for amsterdamyid
Member since 2015
a superb strain of two of the greatest greens put together. smells and taste exceptional like old school smoking, a lovely fruity heavy taste like a good brandy/whiskey. buds are compact with a very heavy coating of crystals
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Osmou
Member since 2016
Amazing. This stuff makes you Happy, energetic and makes you want to dance and listen some good music!
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for sattla
Member since 2018
Excellent early midday strain very uplifting. Expect a strong smell from the AK47 but more pleasant due to Jack. I would rely recommend this strain for active ppl. For me that rely love a good amnesia haze this strain is a good sub if you wanna change it up. The energizing effect rely caught me o...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for MarceloECS
Member since 2016
Excelente experiencia, muy eufórica y activa.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Lineage

AK-47
Jack Herer
Jack 47

