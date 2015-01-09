ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack Diesel.

Effects

Show all

35 people reported 262 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 40%
Creative 34%
Depression 45%
Anxiety 34%
Stress 28%
Fatigue 25%
Lack of appetite 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%
Dry eyes 2%

Reviews

55

Avatar for EarthBae
Member since 2018
I am just starting to smoke again so my tolerance is pretty low, I've been testing different strains and products to find what I like and educate myself on each one. this strain is tasty! kind of earthy wood or spice taste. I'm consuming it in a vape. its functional, it helped with my nausea &amp; a...
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
This stuff is almost overkill. I said, almost...Jack Diesel is a serious sativa lover's dream strain. Very airy mental stimulation, pleasant energy increase, and very subtle fading as it wears off. I could smoke this all day, it's that clean of a buzz. Later in the day I experienced a body buzz, bu...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for MedicalMJMommy
Member since 2017
One of my all time faves a&amp;f
Avatar for EtienneGallegos
Member since 2016
Marvelous
EnergeticEuphoricHungry
Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
Dabbing some shatter. Takes like car oil, tree bark and lemon verbena. Don't plan to do anything important or play any games, you couldn't focus on a train wreck if it was happening right in front of you. I am all over the place, mentally and physically. I just can't get my shit together. I feel li...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Armagadie
Member since 2017
this strain is great calm high relaxes u
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for fueledbyham
Member since 2016
The high was too racy and it tasted like bug spray. Not impressed
EnergeticTingly
Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain!! It leaves you talkin up a storm so it's great for shy people in social situations. Be careful, it's almost like being drunk, you'll say and do basically anything. Also got very aroused on this strain. Everything you touch feels like magic! Doesn't make you nervous or a...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly