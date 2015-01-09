We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 60%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 40%
Creative 34%
Depression 45%
Anxiety 34%
Stress 28%
Fatigue 25%
Lack of appetite 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%
Dry eyes 2%
Reviews
55
EarthBae
Member since 2018
I am just starting to smoke again so my tolerance is pretty low, I've been testing different strains and products to find what I like and educate myself on each one. this strain is tasty! kind of earthy wood or spice taste. I'm consuming it in a vape. its functional, it helped with my nausea & a...
This stuff is almost overkill. I said, almost...Jack Diesel is a serious sativa lover's dream strain. Very airy mental stimulation, pleasant energy increase, and very subtle fading as it wears off. I could smoke this all day, it's that clean of a buzz. Later in the day I experienced a body buzz, bu...
Dabbing some shatter. Takes like car oil, tree bark and lemon verbena.
Don't plan to do anything important or play any games, you couldn't focus on a train wreck if it was happening right in front of you. I am all over the place, mentally and physically. I just can't get my shit together.
I feel li...
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain!! It leaves you talkin up a storm so it's great for shy people in social situations. Be careful, it's almost like being drunk, you'll say and do basically anything. Also got very aroused on this strain. Everything you touch feels like magic! Doesn't make you nervous or a...