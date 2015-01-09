Jack Diesel crosses two mainstays in the cannabis world, Jack Herer and NYC Diesel, to produce a pungent mix of floral and diesel aromas. Its woody flavors are intertwined with sweet hints of fruit that bring on potent, long-lasting sativa effects. The uplifting sativa buzz is reminiscent of Haze varieties, generating immediate relaxation followed by an energetic rush that stimulates creativity along with your appetite.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
